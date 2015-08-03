Aug 3 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital, known for publicly waging short-selling campaigns, on Monday said that Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic's prostate cancer vaccine will fail, sending the stock price down as much as 6 percent.

Sahm Adrangi, who runs the $350 million Kerrisdale, said the company's vaccine Prostvac will probably fail in its next series of clinical tests after a "misleading statistical fluke" in its previous trials. Bristol-Myers Squibb has paid $60 million to license and commercialize the vaccine.

New York-based Kerrisdale has a short position in Bavarian Nordic that is equal to roughly 2.7 percent of the company's outstanding shares, according to a Danish regulatory filing

"The history of therapeutic cancer vaccines is two decades of unmitigated failure," Adrangi wrote in a report that Kerrisdale released publicly on Monday. "We expect nothing different from Bavarian Nordic."

Bavarian Nordic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bavarian Nordic's share price dropped as much as 6.3 percent during the day and closed down 4.7 percent at 306 Danish kroner. It has gained 55 percent since January, largely on excitement over Prostvac.

While Kerrisdale is a relatively small hedge fund, Adrangi's following on Wall Street and on social media is relatively large, fueled in part by the uncovering that online education company China Education Alliance had overstated revenue and profit. Kerrisdale posted a 180 percent gain in 2011 and returned 15 percent last year, beating the average fund's 3.5 percent gain.

Kerrisdale is set to benefit from any fall in Bavarian Nordic's stock price and took the unusual step of holding a conference call for analysts to discuss the vaccine's prospects. Most investors fear being cut off by management if they discuss their short positions publicly.

"Some of what we see is at odds with how the share price has reacted and we've talked to a number of the company's big investors," Adrangi said. "We want to start a conversation." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)