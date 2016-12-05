BOSTON Dec 5 For hedge fund manager Sahm
Adrangi, 2016 is the year that can not end quickly enough.
Seven months after raising a fund to bet against the stock
of direct broadcast service provider DISH Network and
nearly four months after being arrested following a car crash in
the Hamptons, assets at Adrangi's firm have been nearly cut in
half, two people who are familiar with the fund's operations
said.
DISH's stock price has climbed since Kerrisdale unveiled its
short position in May and the accident, which was covered widely
in the press, has unnerved some investors.
Adrangi's New York-based Kerrisdale Capital Management now
oversees roughly $170 million, far less than the roughly $350
million he managed over the summer.
As investors pulled money out of Kerrisdale, which made its
name through bets against Chinese internet companies, the hedge
fund has also lost at least six employees - including some
senior people - in the last three months, the people said.
Shane Wilson, Kerrisdale's former head of activism, and
Jordon Giancoli, who had been Kerrisdale's director of research,
are among the people who no longer work for Adrangi. Neither
Wilson nor Giancoli, whose LinkedIn profile says that he now
works for hedge fund Carlson Capital, could be reached for
comment.
In mid-August, the 35-year-old Adrangi was charged with
speeding, driving under the influence and a moving violation,
police on Long Island said. He was also charged with criminal
possession of a controlled substance, which was cocaine, East
Hampton Police Captain Chris Anderson told Reuters.
While the bad news appears to be piling up recently, the
start of 2016 was also difficult for Kerrisdale.
Like other hedge funds, the firm suffered double-digit drops
in early 2016. Kerrisdale nursed a 7 percent loss at the end of
the first quarter.
This marked the first time Kerrisdale has recorded such a
steep and prolonged drop. The firm had made a splash with strong
gains since its launch in 2009 and its main hedge fund, which
bets both for and against company stocks, has averaged an annual
return of about 28 percent over the last five years.
But there may be a silver lining at the fund as well.
Adrangi has erased nearly all of this year's losses, leaving
the fund roughly flat, one of the people familiar with the fund
said. A source familiar with Adrangi's thinking said he plans to
stick with the firm's pattern of writing long research reports
to persuade other investors to take similar positions.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by G Crosse)