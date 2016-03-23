(Adds details on report, company's stock price, fund's returns)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, March 23 Shares of Sage Therapeutics fell more than 16 percent on Wednesday after hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital announced it had shorted the pharmaceutical company's stock, saying its experimental drug would likely fail a critical late stage study.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-base Sage is working on a drug to treat super refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), a common life-threatening neurological disorder that occurs when seizures last more than five minutes or when more than one seizure occur in a five-minute period.

Sage shares, which peaked at $85.48 last year, dropped 16.5 percent to $27.88 in mid-morning trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

New York-based Kerrisdale, a $400 million fund that gained investors' attention with a 180 percent return in 2011 and a 17 percent gain in 2015, when the average hedge fund lost money, argues the drug "is little more than a Band-Aid, achieving, at best, a temporary reduction in brain activity - very similar to many other treatments that doctors already use."

In a report released publicly, Kerrisdale said the medication leaves "the underlying causes of SRSE untouched," and will fail to outperform a placebo in a phase 3 study.

"As a result, Sage is worth little more than its cash balance, 75 percent below the current stock price," Kerrisdale wrote.

Sage, which did not immediately respond to a phone call or email seeking comment, expects to have a read-out on the phase 3 trial later this year after having concluded a phase 1/2 trial.

Some hedge funds, including Visium Asset Management and Millennium Management, as well as mutual fund giants Fidelity and Vanguard own shares in the company.

Kerrisdale, which was founded by Sahm Adrangi, is one of only a few hedge funds to publicly announce its short bets, in which a trader borrows the stock in the hope the price will fall and the difference pocketed as a profit once the borrowed stock is paid back.

Earlier this year Kerrisdale, which was founded by S announced it was shorting Biopharmaceutical company Zafgen and before that it shorted Straight Path Communications . The fund made its biggest splash in 2014 when it said satellite communications company Globalstar was worth nothing. Globalstar was trading at $1.45 a share on Wednesday.

Kerrisdale is nursing double-digit losses this year, at a time many hedge funds have been battered by volatile market conditions. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)