LONDON, April 1 One of the year's most
high-profile European hedge fund start-ups, ex-Millennium star
trader Chris Dale's Kintbury, is due to launch in May after
raising at least $200 million in start-up capital, sources said.
After a relatively quiet 2014 for large European launches,
2015 has already seen several industry personalities look to
strike out on their own, including ex-Lansdowne Partners'
partner Stephen Kirk, who plans a summer launch.
Kintbury had been due to launch in the first quarter but
would now likely be ready for launch on May 1, sources said.
Three sources said total assets would be at least $200
million. Initial investors in a hedge fund start-up include the
partners themselves as well as high net worth individuals or
pension funds.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Sinead
Cruise and Steve Slater)