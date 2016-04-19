BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 Former Canyon Capital Advisors analyst Yunhee Yoo is opening her own credit hedge fund, Cascade Ridge Capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, and aims to launch in early 2017 with $150 million in assets.
Cascade, though primarily a credit strategy, will occasionally buy and borrow stocks, one source said. Yoo is joined by Mitchell McCullough, former president at equities-focused Two Ocean Capital, which was dissolved in July 2015. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce