BOSTON Dec 11 A former executive from Kingdon Capital plans to launch a hedge fund in the first half of 2015, marking the latest in a string of spinouts from prominent industry firms.

Philip Hilal is setting up Clearfield Capital Management, a special-situation hedge fund that will focus on long/short equity and event-driven investments, said a person familiar with his plans who was not permitted to speak about them publicly because the fund is private.

Hilal left Kingdon earlier this year after eight years there as a generalist. So far, Hilal has raised more than $200 million and Mark Kingdon, his former boss, will be among the new fund's founding investors, the person said.

Hilal, who has kept a low profile in the hedge fund industry by rarely speaking at industry conferences, did not return a message seeking comment.

He is the latest in a string of seasoned investors to spin off from their old firms to start a next generation of hedge funds at a time pension funds and other big investors are looking to allocate more money to alternative strategies.

New York-based Clearfield will invest primarily in developed-market equities, in a multi-disciplinary approach, continuing the strategy Hilal implemented at Kingdon. The firm expects to focus on a limited number of ideas.

Clearfield's investment team includes two analysts who have previously worked with Hilal and a chief financial officer who previously worked at another hedge fund. Hilal plans to hire at least one more analyst.

Gary Claar, co-founder and former co-portfolio manager at $12 billion hedge fund JANA Partners will be a strategic adviser.

Earlier this year Herb Wagner launched Finepoint Capital after leaving Baupost, Anand Desai launched Darsana Capital after leaving Eton Park and former Ziff Brothers executive Ryan Pedlow launched Two Creeks Capital.

"Recent performance gains, as well as increased investor risk tolerance, have been favorable toward emerging, small and mid-sized hedge funds, and is likely to attract investor capital to these innovative, nimble strategies into early 2015," said Kenneth Heinz, president of research firm Hedge Fund Research.

Hilal previously worked at hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Goldman, Sachs & Co. He earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Yale University. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)