(New throughout, adds details about industry trends, examples of new firms setting up, adds byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Dec 11 Fewer hedge funds opened in the third quarter of 2014 than in any other quarter in a year, according to data released on Thursday by industry research firm Hedge Fund Research.

In the three months through September, only 240 new funds were launched, the smallest number of startups since the third quarter of last year when 233 new funds opened for business, HFR said. During the second quarter of 2014 285 new funds were launched.

Although a handful of blockbuster names have spun out from former employers, investors blamed the more sluggish pace of launches on difficulty in raising money. Investors said they are taking longer to review startups and write them a check.

Assets managed by the industry reached a record $2.82 trillion at the end of third quarter, HFR said.

Earlier this year, Herb Wagner launched Finepoint Capital after leaving Baupost, Anand Desai launched Darsana Capital after leaving Eton Park and former Ziff Brothers executive Ryan Pedlow launched Two Creeks Capital.

In the first nine months of 2014, 814 new hedge funds were set up, roughly the same pace as last year.

The HFR data also show it is tougher to stay in business now than it was a year ago. In the first nine months of 2014, 661 funds closed, far more than the 608 funds that shut during the same time a year ago.

HFR said that 200 hedge funds had shut down in the September quarter, taking the total number of closures to 957 over the last 12 months.

"With global industry capital at a record level, competitive market pressures continue to shape the evolving landscape of the hedge fund industry," said Kenneth Heinz, president of HFR.

But there was some encouraging news for new funds in the survey, as HFR noted that young managers tended to outperform more seasoned firms.

Emerging Managers gained 0.8 percent during the third quarter while the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent. For the first nine months, emerging managers gained 4.7 percent, while the broader index shows a 2.85 percent rise. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; editing by Simon Jessop and David Gregorio)