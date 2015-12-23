(Corrects attribution in paragraph 6 to a source)

LONDON Dec 22 Former Millennium Capital Partners portfolio manager Marko Soldo is planning to launch an equities hedge fund firm, Talarium Capital, sources familiar with the plans said.

Backed by Sweden's Brummer & Partners, the fund would start with at least $100 million, one source said, and potentially as much as $250 million, in line with recent Brummer-backed launches Bodenholm Capital and Florin Court Capital, two sources said.

Talarium, in which Brummer would take an equity stake, would buy and sell stocks in European companies and open in 2016, the three sources said.

Only 14 European hedge fund firms launched with over $100 million in 2015, research from data firm Preqin showed, amid tougher regulations and a more challenging asset-raising environment.

That in turn has prompted some prospective hedge fund managers to launch with firms like Brummer, which are able to handle middle- and back-office functions, such as accounting, legal and compliance.

Soldo left Millennium in October this year after joining last spring, a sixth source familiar with the situation said.

He had previously held roles at hedge fund firms GMT Capital Research and Magnetar Financial, data from British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed.

The second and third sources said an application to the FCA for authorisation to trade had not yet been submitted. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens)