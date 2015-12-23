(Corrects attribution in paragraph 6 to a source)
LONDON Dec 22 Former Millennium Capital
Partners portfolio manager Marko Soldo is planning to launch an
equities hedge fund firm, Talarium Capital, sources familiar
with the plans said.
Backed by Sweden's Brummer & Partners, the fund would start
with at least $100 million, one source said, and potentially as
much as $250 million, in line with recent Brummer-backed
launches Bodenholm Capital and Florin Court Capital, two sources
said.
Talarium, in which Brummer would take an equity stake, would
buy and sell stocks in European companies and open in 2016, the
three sources said.
Only 14 European hedge fund firms launched with over $100
million in 2015, research from data firm Preqin showed, amid
tougher regulations and a more challenging asset-raising
environment.
That in turn has prompted some prospective hedge fund
managers to launch with firms like Brummer, which are able to
handle middle- and back-office functions, such as accounting,
legal and compliance.
Soldo left Millennium in October this year after joining
last spring, a sixth source familiar with the situation said.
He had previously held roles at hedge fund firms GMT Capital
Research and Magnetar Financial, data from British regulator the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed.
The second and third sources said an application to the FCA
for authorisation to trade had not yet been submitted.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens)