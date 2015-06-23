By Nishant Kumar
MONACO, June 23 A flood of money chasing cheaper
and more retail investor-friendly hedge fund strategies could
reverse if poor market liquidity ends up hitting returns,
attendees at a hedge funds conference said on Tuesday.
Discussing the so called "liquid alternatives" sector during
the GAIM hedge fund conference in Monaco, panelists said there
may be a gap between investor expectations and what these funds
can deliver.
Unlike traditional hedge funds, which can require investors
to lock their cash up for a month or more, liquid alternative
funds allow investors to move cash in and out on a daily basis.
They are also less expensive and have a lower minimum
investment level, qualities that have appealed to retail
investors keen to tap alternative parts of the market in the
hunt for better returns than those offered in stock and bond
markets.
While that has helped industry assets grow 40 percent
annually since the financial crisis to more than $600 billion,
according to Deutsche Bank research, it has also brought the
attention of regulators concerned about how some of them are
constructed.
"There has been concern raised recently that maybe some of
these funds will struggle if there was a liquidity crisis.
Certainly regulators are focused on that aspects of liquid
alternatives at the moment," said Paul Graham, chief executive
of Henderson Alternative Investment Advisors that manages about
$7.5 billion in liquid alternatives.
Any blow-up could damage the future prospects of the booming
industry and potentially subject it to tighter regulation as
seen after the 2008 crisis.
"There's massive inflow of money because investors are
scared ... and they think these things are all going to protect
against rising rates," said Jason Schwarz, president of Wilshire
Funds Management.
This puts "a burden on the asset management community to
make sure that the industry overall has properly articulated in
setting expectations on what these products are," he added.
Among the strategies that could face a problem with market
liquidity are those betting on high yield bonds, emerging market
debt or mid-cap and small-cap stocks, the panel said.
And since the growth has been explosive, at least for some
funds, many may not have upgraded their trading and operational
infrastructure to match the complex liquidity requirements of
some strategies, panelists warned.
"There will be accidents," said Chris Jones, head of
alternatives at BFinance, referring to potential risks as a
result of many funds pushing into less liquid investments.
