* Investors willing to sacrifice access for yield
* Brummer, Brevan Howard, CQS launch funds with longer
lock-ups
* Concerns grow investors may be moving in at wrong time
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 21 Investors in hedge funds are
becoming increasingly willing to lock up their money for longer
and invest in less liquid strategies, in a sign some are
choosing the chance to earn bigger returns over easy access to
their cash.
Several prominent hedge funds have raised hundreds of
millions of dollars this year for funds which keep hold of their
clients' cash for years, sometimes as long as three, and much
longer than the typical 30 to 45 days the average fund requires.
This trend reflects a sea-change in sentiment since the
financial crisis, when investors flocked towards the most liquid
funds so that they could quickly convert their holdings into
cash during times of heightened market volatility.
But four years of earning next to nothing on government
bonds, and even longer grappling with seesawing stock markets,
is encouraging some to entrust hedge fund managers to find them
returns from more esoteric assets that can take time to exploit.
"I think the quest for yield is in its early stages, not its
late...Investors are looking for longer lock-ups for direct
lending, for distressed and for structured credit, for things
you can't do otherwise," Anthony Lawler, portfolio manager in
the fund of hedge funds team at Swiss asset manager GAM
, said.
INVESTOR PUSH
The more liquid strategies have attracted the bulk of new
cash flowing into the hedge fund industry in recent years.
Commodity Trading Advisors, funds which use computer codes
to speculate on futures and sometimes give clients the option to
change their holdings daily - very rare in the industry - almost
doubled in size between 2008 and end-2011 when assets topped
$188 billion, according to data group Hedge Fund Research.
This year, however, it is fixed income-focused managers
gaining in popularity, including those in structured credit,
with the likes of CQS and Brevan Howard launching new funds.
Structured credit - which can range from trading
mortgage-linked securities to credit derivative portfolios - is
one of the best performing strategies in 2012, driven by huge
gains made from betting on a recovery in the U.S. housing
market.
Steve Kuhn's $3 billion Pine River Fixed Income Fund, for
example, soared more than 23 percent this year to the third week
of August while Canyon Capital, which also trades U.S. mortgage
debt, has seen its Value Realization Fund rise almost 10.7
percent by the end of July, data seen by Reuters shows.
Many assets linked to mortgages are illiquid - meaning there
are fewer buyers and sellers than in other markets - so hedge
funds need longer lock-in periods so that they can easily meet
redemption requests if their own investors head for the exit.
"This isn't us pushing; this is a certain group of investors
coming to us and saying that they are willing to lock up their
money in order to get exposure to these illiquid opportunities,"
said the European head at a hedge fund currently raising money
for structured credit investments.
Earlier this year Brevan Howard, the $37 billion hedge fund
giant, launched the Credit Value Master Fund, which invests in
mortgage-backed securities, collateralised debt obligations and
illiquid securities.
London-based CQS, meanwhile, closed its ABS Alpha Fund to
new investors in February, a source familiar with the launch
said. The $250 million fund has a minimum one-year lock-up
period and a maximum 25 percent redemption gate.
DANGERS
Dozens of hedge funds have launched distressed debt products
over the past few years to target assets they believe European
banks will offload at discounted prices in coming years.
Some of these funds only ask their investors to give 30 or
90 days notice - common among the industry - to redeem, but
others want clients to part with their money for years because
of the time it can take to haggle with banks over prices.
"It's really dangerous to invest in European distressed and
stressed debt with 90-day money," one investor at a private
equity firm said. Private equity houses typically require their
investors lock up cash for multiple years.
Other hedge funds have launched funds not specifically
targeting illiquid assets. Earlier this month Stockholm-based
Brummer & Partners said it had raised $500 million for a new
fund which carries a three-year lock-in period.
Brummer says the long lock-in will allow it to exploit
trading opportunities that more liquid funds are denied amid
market volatility wrought by the euro zone debt crisis.
Despite the rush by some investors into less-liquid funds,
however, some warn about the dangers of chasing yields at the
expense of liquidity at the wrong time.
"You should be giving up liquidity when the dislocations
occurred...We were one of the few managers that allocated to
U.S. mortgage backed (securities) in 2009 and then 2010," Andrew
McCaffery, Global Head of Hedge Funds at Aberdeen Asset
Management, said.
"People are allocating now. Why? I think it can run but
you're very late in the game. It's people being pushed to have
to do something, they feel they have to go for yield."