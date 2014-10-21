Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BOSTON Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb told investors on Tuesday that his firm Third Point has made new bets on eBay Inc (EBAY.O) and Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA.N) while exiting other names including Sony Corp (6758.T).
The firm, which has returned an average 17.5 percent per year to investors, wrote in its quarterly letter that it feels biotech firm Amgen (AMGN.O) has "all the hallmarks of a hidden value situation."
"We believe the obscured fundamental value and investor skepticism that have led to Amgen's valuation discount can be easily unlocked," the firm said in the letter which was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.