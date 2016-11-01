(Adds details from letter on outlook, investment ideas)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 1 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Daniel Loeb on Tuesday told clients that "idiosyncratic
opportunities" have helped boost returns this year as a string
of constant surprises has shaped markets, adding that more may
be in store.
With next week's U.S. presidential election looming large,
Loeb's Third Point hedge fund wrote to clients in a letter seen
by Reuters that it is too soon to say what will happen and "we
may see surprises on Election Day."
Calling the battle between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
for the White House the "most disappointing and bizarre election
in our country's history," the fund managers said it is
impossible to say how the outcome will shape growth and interest
rates.
For Third Point, closely followed in the investment
community because of its pattern of delivering strong returns,
"our short-term base case is for more of the same," the letter
said.
The firm is not expecting a financial crisis or a recession,
but noted "a clear path to growth seems elusive. We might soon
long for 2 percent GDP growth."
The letter said that company earnings may be inflated at
current levels, which creates both opportunities and challenges
for investors, making it a stock-picker's market.
While many hedge fund managers have struggled this year,
Loeb has put up relatively strong numbers and pointed to his
team's successes. New bets made after the strong sell-off
sparked by Britain's vote to exit the European Union, shifting
to out-of-favor industrial commodities-related equities and bets
on energy credit proved lucrative.
Through the end of September, the Third Point Offshore fund
gained 7.2 percent, beating the average fund's 4 percent return.
Bets on corporate debt issued by Dell and Sprint also ranked
among the year's top winners.
"We will often look for longer duration bonds in a company
we believe has a visible catalyst for an improvement in its
credit profile," the letter said.
The firm also benefited from early private investments in
biopharmaceutical company Akarna Therapeutics, which was bought
by Allergan in August, and Apigee, which provides analytics and
management solutions to cloud computing services.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)