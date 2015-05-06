UPDATE 1-BTMU to charge negative rates on euro deposits, first Japan bank to do so
* BTMU to charge euro time deposits of some corporate clients
LAS VEGAS May 6 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb said on Wednesday that he sees room for restaurant chain company Yum! Brands to potentially split off its China business but said he is not pushing for that now.
"Yum! is not an activist play from our perspective," Loeb said at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, less than a week after telling investors that his $17.5 billion hedge fund Third Point LLC had taken a significant position in the stock.
He said he sees "enormous" upside for the stock, without giving a price target. "Suffice it to say we don't put $1 billion to work without (seeing a lot of upside)." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
* BTMU to charge euro time deposits of some corporate clients
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 1.24 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 936 MILLION)