By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 15
Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital's
Lone Cypress fund lost 8 percent during the first quarter as
bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and Energy
Transfer/Williams Companies tumbled.
"Lone Pine had a poor first quarter, as two investment
errors hurt our long performance and sharp rebounds in
previously underperforming stocks hampered our short
performance," the firm's executives wrote in a letter dated
April 14 and seen by Reuters on Friday.
Valeant, which has lost 68 percent this year, has been among
the most widely owned stocks by hedge funds, hurting big name
investors including William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management and John Paulson's Paulson & Co.
Energy Transfer Equity, which plans to take over Williams
Cos, has tumbled 34 percent this year while its target fell 32
percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 1.3 percent in
the first quarter while the average hedge fund lost roughly 1
percent during the same period.
"Nearly all of our long underperformance over the past nine
months can be attributed to these errors," the firm's
executives wrote about the companies, calling them "our
investment errors."
Lone Pine said it "miscalculated" the consequences of both
firms' acquisition-driven growth strategies coupled with
"aggressive, highly incented management."
Neither stock was listed among Lone Pine Cypress' top twenty
long positions at the end of March 31, suggesting the firm has
exited. All names were included in that list at the end of the
third quarter 2015.
Lone Cypress manages roughly $5.1 billion in assets. A
spokesman for the firm was not immediately available to comment.
The firm said it is sticking by its large bets on
internet-oriented companies, including Amazon, Facebook, JD.com
and Microsoft, whose performance has been mixed this year. Lone
Pine said valuations for these businesses underestimate their
"entrepreneurial value creation, cash-generating ability and the
duration of their growth."
The firm also said it is betting on companies that are
improving operations of acquired businesses, citing Charter
Communications, Dollar Tree Stores, and Shire plc.
Hedge funds generally do not report their performance or
investment ideas publicly which means investors and analysts
watch big name funds, including Lone Pine, closely for any hint
of investment trends.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)