BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
LONDON, April 20 British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Thursday that net inflows, positive market moves and flows related to a recent acquisition helped funds under management rise 10 percent in the first quarter.
Total assets under management at the end of March were $88.7 billion, up from $80.9 billion at the end of December, the world's largest listed hedge fund said in a statement.
"We came into the year with a good pipeline of interest from clients, and that has resulted in net inflows of $3 billion in the first three months," said Luke Ellis, Man Group Chief Executive. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.