NEW YORK Oct 1 Hedge fund manager Mick McGuire
is betting on an eventual housing recovery by owning stakes in
an aerospace and defense company, a sugar farming conglomerate
and a land developer.
While investments in GenCorp, Alexander & Baldwin
and Brookfield Residential Properties have
little in common with one another, they each sit on a mountain
of land.
These acres, some held on the companies' books for a
fraction of the cost they would command now, could become
extremely valuable when new neighborhoods, luxury resorts and
office complexes are built on them at some point in the future,
McGuire said at the 8th annual Value Investing Congress on
Monday.
"There is a theme that ties these companies together, and
that is land," McGuire, who has run his $750 million Marcato
Capital Management for exactly two years.
He ranks among the top-performing managers in 2012 putting
up double-digit returns.
Citing recent U.S housing data such as the increase in
housing starts, McGuire said a real estate recovery "is
inevitable" and land-strapped builders will be hungry for plots
of real estate.
This would make the mountains of land each of these
companies sit on especially valuable.
Brookfield, a Canadian company, for example has roughly half
of its land holdings in Canada and the other half in the United
States where the housing picture could not be more different. In
Canada house prices are still hovering near all-time highs while
those in the United States are near all-time lows.
GOLDEN ACRES
In the United States, homebuilders ditched much of their
shovel-ready land holdings - land with zoning and
pre-development approvals from local and federal authorities -
when new construction virtually ground to a halt during the
financial crisis. But as building picks up again, those
construction companies will need to replenish their land
supplies, and McGuire is betting that Brookfield Properties,
with some 30 years of land inventory, will be able profit
through sales.
GenCorp, for example, is sitting on a corridor of land in
California once used for aerospace testing that can now be sold
off for real estate development. The stock is trading at $9.81,
but McGuire said the price could reach $24 in the future.
And Alexander & Baldwin, which began buying up land in
Hawaii in 1870 largely for agricultural use, now sits on acres
of prime real estate, ripe for luxury development.
But each of the companies do not rely primarily on the land
to make money.
"Land is the gravy," McGuire said specifically when speaking
about GenCorp.
For many money managers, land has become a hot bet again,
with a handful of prominent hedge fund firms, including John
Paulson's Paulson & Co, taking stakes in shovel-ready land in
some areas hit hardest by the housing downturn..
McGuire got his start in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry
at Pershing Square Capital Management, a $10 billion hedge fund
run by William Ackman.
Ackman has invested with McGuire, and this year his former
partner was delivering far better returns than the average fund.
At the end of August, Marcato Capital Management was up
roughly 20 percent, while Pershing Square Capital was up roughly
10 percent through the middle of September.
McGuire's fund specializes in finding mid-cap stocks that
are often ignored or not found by the larger funds. Like Ackman,
he has pursued some activist strategies. But he said on Monday
that these three stock picks are passive investments.