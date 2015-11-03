Nov 3 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital
Management gained 8.4 percent last month as its bets on Goodyear
Tire & Rubber Co, NCR Corp, and its recently
acquired stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc paid off.
October's returns helped shrink the $3 billion fund's
year-to-date decline to 4 percent from a double-digit loss at
the end of September, a person familiar with the returns but not
authorized to discuss them publicly said.
The San Francisco-based Marcato, run by Richard McGuire, saw
LPL Financial's stock gain 8 percent in October. The fund had
announced in mid-September that it bought 6.3 percent of the
company, one of the country's largest independent broker
dealers.
Stock in global technology company NCR, where McGuire joined
the board nearly one year ago, jumped 15 percent during the
month and Goodyear gained 12 percent. The fund's stake in Bank
of New York Mellon Corp, where McGuire has urged
management to cut costs and improve performance, also rose,
gaining 6 percent last month.
McGuire set up Marcato five years ago after leaving William
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and has returned an
average 9 percent a year since.
October proved a welcome relief for many investors when
stronger earnings reports overshadowed earlier worries about
slowing growth in China, falling energy prices, and concerns
over drug company price hikes which had sent stocks reeling over
the summer. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 8.3 percent
in October.
But for many hedge funds October was still difficult due to
a handful of losing bets, including on widely held Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which tumbled 47
percent. The average hedge fund gained just 1.46 percent in
October, leaving it off 1.63 percent for the year, Hedge Fund
Research data show.
Activist investors like Marcato, meanwhile, have lost an
average 5.61 percent this year through the end of September,
according to HFR. HFR's October figures for activists are not
out yet.
In its September regulatory filing Marcato said it planned
to discuss LPL's capital structure and capital allocation with
management. By the end of October, the company announced a $500
million share buyback plan, its most aggressive ever.
During the third quarter, McGuire launched a new portfolio
called the Marcato Encore fund which invests in smaller
companies including investment management firm Virtus Investment
Partners Inc and Continental Building Products Inc
.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Richard
Valdmanis and Lisa Shumaker)