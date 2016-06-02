By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 2 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management's main portfolio climbed 1.2 percent in May
as some of its biggest investments, Bank of New York Mellon
and Sotheby's, performed better.
The May returns helped shrink the fund's year-to-date
decline to 8.7 percent from double-digit losses earlier in the
year, according to a person familiar with the returns but not
authorized to discuss them publicly.
The San Francisco-based firm's Marcato Encore fund, which
was launched in 2015 and focuses on smaller companies, climbed 4
percent in May, leaving it up 2.2 percent year-to-date, the
person said.
Marcato Capital Management oversees roughly $3 billion in
assets.
Fund manager Richard McGuire, who set up the firm six years
ago after leaving William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, has been pushing for change at both Bank of New York
Mellon and auction house Sotheby's. Since the start of the year
Bank of New York Mellon's stock has climbed 2 percent while
Sotheby's has jumped 18 percent.
During the first quarter of 2016, McGuire made some
adjustments to the firm's holdings, selling out of LPL Financial
Holdings. He added an investment in Colony Starwood
Homes, which has climbed 22 percent this year.
Many hedge funds have struggled this year in the wake of
fears about growth in China and the direction of U.S. interest
rates. Research firm Hedge Fund Research reported in April that
the average activist fund lost 2.78 percent over the last 12
months. Its numbers for May have not been released.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)