BOSTON, July 28 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management said on Thursday it has bought a 5.1 percent
stake in crane manufacturer Terex Corp, marking its
second big investment in a week.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, San Francisco-based Marcato said the shares are
undervalued and that it has already had discussions with the
company's top managers.
Terex' stock rose 1.62 percent after Marcato made its filing
on Thursday and has climbed 27 percent since January.
On Monday Marcato Capital Management announced a 5.1 percent
stake in the Buffalo Wild Wings Inc restaurant chain,
helping to send the stock price up some 17 percent this week.
Marcato's founder, Mick McGuire, who had previously worked
as a partner at William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management, traditionally urges companies where he invests to
allocate capital more wisely.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)