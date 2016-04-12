By Lawrence Delevingne
| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 Former Paulson & Co partner
Samantha Greenberg has secured a $130 million investment from
Ramius LLC that will last for at least three years for her new
hedge fund firm, a person familiar with the matter said.
Greenberg plans to launch the stock-focused venture, Margate
Capital, in September or October, according to the person, who
requested anonymity because the deal's terms were private. The
firm plans to use Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley
and JPMorgan Chase & Co as prime brokers and will
begin fundraising shortly.
Ramius, the $13.3 billion investment management business of
financial services firm Cowen Group Inc, is making a
seed investment, meaning it will share some of Margate's revenue
from client fees for an unspecified period.
"Samantha has proven herself an astute and skilled investor,
and we believe her talents are well-suited to markets where
alpha generation is in short supply," Ramius Chief Executive
Officer Michael Singer said in a statement.
Greenberg is Margate's chief investment officer and sole
portfolio manager. The source said Brian Higgins, who currently
works at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, would join as head
trader, and Rachel Obenshain was also coming from Lodge Hill
Capital as director of research and head of investments in the
consumer industry.
Higgins, Obenshain and officials at JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley declined to comment. A Goldman Sachs representative did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Greenberg was at Paulson from 2009 until January. She worked
on the firm's investments based on corporate events such as
mergers, particularly in the media, cable and consumer sectors.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Lisa Von Ahn)