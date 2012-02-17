* Some managers seen too focused on long-term, fundamental
bets
* Funds lose 5.2 pct in 2011, but long-term bets pay off in
2012
* Some switch to shorter-term focus, but success not
guaranteed
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Feb 17 Used to criticism for
caring only about short-term profit, hedge funds are now being
faulted for a failure to think short-term enough after losing
out badly in last year's volatile markets.
A series of bad bets by hedge funds which were not able to
keep up with markets roiled by the euro zone debt crisis pushed
the industry as a whole down 5.2 percent last year, according to
Hedge Fund Research.
The second year of losses in four for an industry used to
chasing rapid gains from takeovers and restructurings looked
especially bad because the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
flat.
Double-digit gains were the norm in the 1990s for firms that
demand high fees for their vaunted acumen.
"Many hedge funds are too focused on the medium term and not
enough on price action," said hedge fund manager Philippe
Gougenheim, the former head of hedge funds at Swiss fund firm
Unigestion, who is now launching his own firm.
"For instance, some commodities funds that did not do well
last year were too focused on the fundamentals, even when the
short-term macro environment was not very good."
Among those that fared the worst were long-short equity
funds, which buy shares they expect to rise and sell short those
expected to do worse. They lost 8.3 percent last year. Market
neutral funds were down 2.1 percent. Commodity funds tumbled
17.3 percent.
"If you make a good fundamental call but the timing is wrong
then it could potentially be a bad investment," said Sal Naro,
founder of Coherence Capital Partners. "Asset managers are not
paid for making sound credit calls at the wrong time."
Peter Rigg, global head of the alternative investments group
at HSBC Alternative Investments, said that "with the benefit of
hindsight" some funds had not focused enough on short-term
issues.
"MORE PRAGMATIC"
The criticism reflects in part the maturity of the $2
trillion industry, which in its early days was characterized by
small, start-up funds but which is now dominated by huge,
multi-billion dollar funds.
These can be less nimble and can take longer to exit their
positions, meaning their bets are often longer-term.
It also shows how some funds have changed their habits and
shed their maverick image to accommodate the pension funds and
other institutional investors who now dominate the industry.
Funds were caught out last year putting on the so-called
pairs trade, in which they match a bet on a rising stock with a
bet on a falling stock, often in the same sector.
Such bets rely on low correlations between stocks and only
require a manager's view on the differing worth of the stocks to
be borne out over a period of time, whichever direction the
market moves in.
But correlations between stocks rose sharply last year as
they were all caught in the maelstrom and markets flipped
between fears over Europe's debts and optimism the problems
could be contained. Investors bought and sold almost
indiscriminately and pairs traders suffered.
"Fundamentals were no longer relevant in driving performance
in (some) underlying asset classes," said Aureliano Gentilini,
managing partner at research firm Mathema, saying the same
principle applied to commodities as to stocks.
He said some hedge funds had shifted to a "more pragmatic"
approach to take account of the changing environment. But even
that cannot guarantee success.
"It is hard," said one fund of funds manager who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "I do not think you won if you were
short term. Fundamentalists who went short term got whipsawed."
So far in 2012, managers including stars Crispin Odey and
Lansdowne Partners, who stuck to their guns and suffered losses
last year are among those to have performed well.
And John Paulson, whose Advantage Plus fund slumped 52
percent last year after some big bets failed to pay off, was up
5 percent last month.
Gentilini said he expects the U.S. and European economies to
decouple this year, presenting new challenges to hedge funds.
"The U.S. will improve on the macro side, which will create
a macro environment where fundamental ideas will regain
importance," he said. "In the euro zone, I do not think it will
be in a situation where fundamental drivers are relevant."