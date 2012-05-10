* Arden to oversee money managed by four funds of funds
* Arden gains one mandate but loses another
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, May 10 Arden Asset Management will help
Massachusetts move hundreds of millions of dollars to some of
the world's most prominent hedge fund managers.
New York-based Arden has won a mandate to act as the state's
so-called transition manager as the $50 billion state pension
fund shifts money away from hedge funds of funds directly into a
select number of hedge funds.
"We have engaged Arden and they are in the process of
transitioning the money," said Stanley Mavromates, chief
investment officer at the fund.
A spokesman for Arden declined to comment.
Massachusetts, which invests roughly 10 percent of its
assets in hedge funds, agreed last year to stop relying on
so-called funds of funds that help select hedge fund managers in
order to save on fees.
Last month the pension fund invited managers to submit
proposals to help move the money, a process that could take
months. About a dozen managers applied for the mandate from the
state's Boston-based Pension Reserves Investment Management
Board, known as "PRIM".
Arden, which oversees $6.5 billion, has long worked for
Massachusetts, acting as one of its funds of funds and
overseeing about $560 million for the state. Arden also recently
won a mandate to invest money for New Jersey.
It is losing one mandate for Massachusetts but gaining
another.
Arden and the state's other funds of funds managers -- K2
Advisors, which oversees $821 million for the state, Grosvenor
Capital Management, which oversees $728 million, and RockCreek
Group, which invests $742 million for the state -- will be
terminated and will have to return the money they oversee.
Only Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co, one of the
state's original funds of funds managers, will continue to work
for the state, overseeing about $750 million.
Arden will then act as the transition manager to help move
about $2.8 billion and cut the state's allocation to funds of
funds from $3.5 billion to $750 million.
Mavromates, the state's chief investment officer, said 90
percent of the money would be moved by January 2013 and that the
entire process would be completed by July 2014.
Massachusetts, like many other hedge fund investors, has
bristled at the second layer of fees that funds of funds charge.
While these managers were useful when state pension funds first
ventured into hedge fund investing, they have fallen on hard
times in the wake of the financial crisis as institutional
investors are trying to save money.
Massachusetts' state treasurer, Steven Grossman, has said
the state prefers to have a direct relationship with hedge
funds. The state already selected a handful of the world's most
prominent funds, including Pershing Square Capital Management,
Viking Global Investors, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and
Elliott Management, to be managers.