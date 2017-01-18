BOSTON Jan 18 A small Boston-area hedge fund
operation on Wednesday was accused of running a Ponzi scheme
that included spending investor money on liquor, luxury hotels
and specialty cars, according to a complaint by the top
securities regulator in Massachusetts.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said he has
moved to bar three hedge funds and Yasuna Murakami, the man who
operates them, from any securities business in the state. Galvin
alleges Murakami operated the funds as Ponzi schemes while
taking in about $15.3 million from at least 47 investors.
"This case represents a classic example of a shell game of
moving the money from one investor to another with some left
over to fatten the coffers of the money manager," Galvin said in
a statement.
Galvin's complaint alleges that investors' money was used to
cover expenses for luxury hotels, liquor stores, specialty cars,
Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and American Express, according to
a statement from Galvin's office.
When summoned to testify before the enforcement section of
the securities division, Murakami invoked his privilege against
self-incrimination, the statement added.
Murakami was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)