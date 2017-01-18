(Adds details about hedge fund)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Jan 18 A small Boston-area hedge fund
operation on Wednesday was accused of running a Ponzi scheme
that included spending investor money on liquor, luxury hotels
and specialty cars, according to a complaint by the top
securities regulator in Massachusetts.
Alleged victims of MC2 Capital of Cambridge, Massachusetts
included an unnamed institutional investor from the Boston area
that invested $2 million, according to Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin.
Galvin said he has moved to bar three MC2 Capital hedge funds
and Yasuna Murakami, the man who operates them, from any
securities business in the state. Galvin alleges Murakami
operated the funds as Ponzi schemes while taking in about $15.3
million from at least 47 investors.
"This case represents a classic example of a shell game of
moving the money from one investor to another with some left
over to fatten the coffers of the money manager," Galvin said in
a statement.
Galvin's complaint alleges that investors' money was used to
cover expenses for luxury hotels, liquor stores, specialty cars,
Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and American Express, according to
a statement from Galvin's office.
When summoned to testify before the enforcement section of
the securities division, Murakami invoked his privilege against
self-incrimination, the statement added.
Murakami was not immediately available for comment.
Galvin said Murakami started his hedge fund operations in
2007 with the MC2 Capital Partners Fund. The fund was marketed
mostly to friends and family members, taking in more than $3.5
million, according to Galvin's statement.
By late 2008, however, the fund had a negative balance of
about $2.4 million, triggering a margin call that wiped out
investors' equity, according to Galvin. A second fund, MC2
Capital Value Partners Fund, suffered similar results.
"Murakami and the MC2 Entities actively worked to conceal
these losses from investors by soliciting additional investments
and providing false or misleading performance numbers," Galvin
said in a statement.
Murakami later struck a deal with Toronto-based Donville
Kent Asset Management to start MC2 Capital Canadian
Opportunities Fund in 2011, Galvin said. The association with
Donville Kent was crucial in getting investors to put in money,
including the Boston-area institutional investor.
But in May 2015, Donville Kent cut ties to the MC2 entities.
Galvin alleges Murakami misappropriated investor money from
the Canadian fund and used it to pay promised returns or
redemptions to investors in the other two MC2 funds.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernard Orr)