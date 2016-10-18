BOSTON Oct 18 Former Macquarie portfolio
manager David Meneret has secured financial backing from Protege
Partners for his new hedge fund, Mill Hill Capital, the fund and
firm said on Tuesday.
New York-based Mill Hill Capital, which will focus on
investments in corporate and securitized assets including bonds
and collateralized loan obligations, plans to start trading in
November.
Neither the fund nor the firm would say exactly how large
Protege's investment will be. Protege has spent between $50
million and $125 million on each of its most recent deals.
"This relationship will provide Mill Hill Capital the
opportunity to gain critical mass and foster the growth of the
firm," Meneret said.
Raising money for hedge funds has become tougher as some big
investors such as pension funds are rethinking their commitments
in the wake of poor returns and high fees. This has prompted
many smaller startups to try to obtain so-called seed money.
As a trained engineer with degrees from Columbia and the
Ecole Centrale Paris, Meneret has spent the last year readying
the new fund's launch with the help of former colleagues from
global investment banking group Macquarie. Mill Hill now employs
six people and will be largely numbers oriented, relying heavily
on data and building models to make all types of trading
decisions, Meneret told Reuters.
Meneret's team includes former Macquarie colleagues Gaurav
Singhal, Hongwei Cheng and Robert Perdock. They have experience
running a so-called market-neutral relative value credit hedge
fund that seeks to exploit differences in the price or rate of
similar securities, after having worked at the Macquarie Credit
Nexus Fund. David Modiano joined Mill Hill as head of business
development and investor relations early this year.
Meneret also worked at UBS as a trader from 2006 to 2008
where he made successful bets against financial institutions.
Meneret said Mill Hill will be able to make money in markets
that rise and fall, and that his only fear is that nothing
moves. The average relative value oriented hedge fund has gained
nearly 6 percent this year, data from Hedge Fund Research shows.
"In a world dominated by beta, this is a refreshing change,"
said Adil Abdulali, senior managing director at Protege
Partners, said about Mill Hill's strategy.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Will
Dunham)