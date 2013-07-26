BOSTON, July 26 Deepak Narula's main hedge fund, of one last year's best performers, fell 10.4 percent in the second quarter, its deepest quarterly loss ever, pummeled by fears that interest rates would rise, Narula said in a letter to investors.

The Metacapital Mortgage Opportunities Master Fund fell 2.85 percent in June following declines of 7.26 percent in May and 0.52 percent in April, the fund manager wrote in the letter, dated July 25 and seen by Reuters.

The nearly five-year-old fund, which soared 41 percent in 2012, placing fifth on Barron's list of top 100 hedge funds, recorded a drop of 8.24 percent for the first half.

The losses shrunk the fund's capital to $1.29 billion at the end of the second quarter from $1.49 billion at the beginning, according to the letter.

Narula's investors were braced for bad news because year-to-date losses at mid-June stood at 5.6 percent, according to one investor.

Narula, a former Lehman Brothers mortgage trader, could not be reached for comment.

Hedge funds rarely make their performance results and strategies public.

This year the average hedge fund has gained roughly 5 percent, according to industry researchers. Returns at high-yield and fixed income-oriented funds have been lower - 1 percent to 2.5 percent.

Metacapital, like other hedge funds that are exposed to interest rate-sensitive instruments, suffered in May and June as markets reacted to fears that the Federal Reserve would cut back its economic stimulus.

In May and June, bets designed to take advantage of longer-term trends in prepayments, mortgage credit, regulatory changes and investor segmentation fared especially poorly, Narula said in the letter.

"Regarding the agency basis trades, we miscalculated the market's response to the possible timing of the Fed's tapering of (bond) purchases," he wrote.

"We weren't terribly surprised by the Fed's statements but the market response was much more violent than we had anticipated, with spreads widening by approximately 25 basis points over the quarter."

To be better positioned for the future, Narula said he had cut the fund's exposure to mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises by about 75 percent.

At the same time, he said his firm plans to hold onto Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac debt because "these securities offer potential upside that is significant," even though they hurt the portfolio during the second quarter.

To take advantage of rising interest rates, Narula launched a new portfolio in May, the Rising Rates Fund, with $19 million in capital. That fund is up nearly 7 percent in the first two months of trading.