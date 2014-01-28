By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Jan 28 Deepak Narula's flagship Metacapital
Mortgage Opportunities Fund, which outperformed every other
hedge fund in 2012 with a 41 percent gain, faltered last year to
end 2013 roughly flat after the Federal Reserve signaled it
would change course on economic stimulus, the mortgage trader
told his clients.
"After a dismal second quarter the fund was up nearly 10
percent in the second half of 2013 to finish the year in the
black at +0.53 percent," Narula, one of the hedge fund
industry's best known bond traders, told clients in a letter
dated Jan. 24 and seen by Reuters. The fund managed $1.23
billion in assets.
Signals that the Federal Reserve would slow its debt buying
hurt the mortgage market in the first half of 2013 and Narula
said the fund exited the bulk of its money-losing basis
positions for the second quarter when the fund tumbled 10.4
percent. But by having left the positions, the fund also did not
benefit when those strategies recovered in the second half.
Narula did stick by prepayment trades which he said "paid
off for the year" when they recovered from a terrible second
quarter.
Credit trades gave the fund the biggest shot in the arm for
the year, adding 4 percent in portfolio returns, the letter
said.
Narula, a former Lehman Brothers mortgage trader, had been
widely celebrated in the hedge fund industry for having steered
the Mortgage Opportunities Fund to a 41 percent gain in 2012,
placing it fifth on Barron's list of top 100 hedge funds.
Setting expectations for the future however, Narula told
Reuters in November that "those returns are history," unless
there is some large shock to the system.
As returns dwindled, assets in the flagship fund shrunk to
$1.23 billion on January 1, 2014 from $1.26 billion.
Early last year as the prospect for rising rates became
clearer, Narula also laid the groundwork for a new fund that
would prosper in these types of conditions. The Rising Rates
Fund, which quickly generated a buzz among investors after being
launched in May, ended the year with a 20.11 percent gain. Its
assets nearly doubled to $322 million on Jan. 1, 2014 from $169
million on Oct. 1, 2013.
The average hedge fund ended 2013 up 9 percent, according to
industry data while the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 32.4
percent.
For 2014 Narula expects the Federal Reserve to keep cutting
back on its stimulative bond buying but said he does not expect
the central bank to raise rates for a many months.
"In all likelihood, the Fed will not start hiking short
rates until very late 2015, as it waits to see the effect of the
end of QE on the economy," the letter said.
Growth in the housing market will continue but at a slower
pace as higher home prices and higher interest rates make it
more expensive to buy.
Agency mortgage backed securities should perform well while
Fed buying is ahead of net new supply, Narula wrote, adding that
interest only securities "should benefit from the combination of
higher mortgage rates with short rates staying anchored."
He also said that the firm has found a chance to make money
in select principal only securities.