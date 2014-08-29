By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 29 Some hedge funds seem to have missed out on this week's big rally in U.S. natural gas, cutting bullish bets on the fuel before prices hit six-week highs, government data suggested on Friday. Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net-long position in natural gas by 1 percent in the week to Tuesday, before a 4 percent price rally took the market to six-week highs over the next three days, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed. The market spiked after weather forecasts persistently signaled a late surge in summer heat that could bump up energy usage for air conditioning. Until mid-August, temperatures had been mild, making extra cooling of homes and offices hardly necessary. "It's logical to surmise from the CFTC data that at least a few hedge funds missed this week's big move in natgas by selling out before the wave higher," said Steve Mosley, president at SMC Advisory Services in Little Rock, Arkansas. "The warmer-than-expected weather forecasts lately and a few tropical storm warnings appear to have been taken more seriously by some speculators who wanted to push the market up before Labor Day," he said, referring to the Sept. 1 holiday. The front-month gas futures contract on the CME NYMEX settled the week to Friday up 6 percent at $4.065 per million British thermal units. It was the best weekly gain in natural gas in six months and the first time since mid-July that prices settled above $4 per mmBtu. "We remain of the view that price risks are skewed to the upside from these levels," Barclays said in a research note, citing the weather. MDA Weather Services said its six-to-10-day forecast showed persistent heat across the South and Texas. Its 11-to-15-day reading indicated that significant cool air was not expected across most of the United States. Thomson Reuters Analytics' U.S. weather models predicted above-normal temperatures over the next two weeks, with 188 cooling degree days versus 185 on Thursday and a normal of 147 for this time of year. While the weather was interpreted as bullish for gas, weekly supply builds in the fuel were not too large to depress prices, even though U.S. utilities were rebuilding stockpiles at a record pace since the end of winter. Last week's inventory build came in at the low end of market expectations, with 75 bcf added to storage, against a Reuters poll that forecast an average injection of 78 bcf. Prices hit a six-week high of $4.10 after the data. Technically, while October futures were trading below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, the Relative Strength Indicator was almost at 70, which indicated an "overbought market". The last time natural gas was overbought was in February, when prices were at 3-1/2 year highs of nearly $6.50 from heating demand during a brutal winter. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Tom Brown)