BOSTON Nov 27 Wealthy investors may get more
bang for their buck if they invest with brand new hedge fund
managers, but they must also have a strong stomach to tolerate
potential losses, a study released on Wednesday shows.
Data from research firm Preqin shows that the average new
hedge fund manager who set up a firm within the last six years
delivered average annualized returns of 8.80 percent in the
first three years of trading.
That compares with a gain of 5.38 percent for the new funds
launched by established firms.
This year the average hedge fund has gained only about 6
percent, according to Hedge Fund Research, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index is up 27 percent.
"Our data show that as an investor you can generate
outperformance by putting money with brand new managers if you
can tolerate the risk that goes along with it," said Tim
Friedman, head of U.S. operations at Preqin.
One fifth of new managers suffered losses in their first
year of trading and those losses tended to be steeper than
declines at other funds, the Preqin survey showed.
"You have to put skin in the game as a new fund manager and
show that your interests are truly aligned with the investors,"
Friedman said, explaining that new managers often take bigger
risks which can explain the greater gains - or losses.
With banks curbing their proprietary trading operations and
more junior partners at established funds itching to launch
their own firms, the number of new launches has never been
bigger. To date this year 231 new funds have already launched,
putting 2013 on track to best 2012's 274 new launches.
So far this year, Richard Schimel, who once ran Diamondback,
has launched his new firm Sterling Ridge and Michael Pausic, a
Maverick Capital alumnus, launched Foxhaven Capital Fund. Also
Hari Ramanan and Adam Ryan are spinning out of Eminence Capital
with their own fund.
Despite the increased choice, investors are now more nervous
about taking the plunge with a newcomer as Preqin data show only
38 percent of investors are interested in first-time funds, down
from 42 percent a year ago.
"It can be a big risk to commit to potential future stars,"
Friedman said, noting that most big institutional investors
still insist on a three year track record.
Investors like pension funds are far more likely to invest
with a small manager than one who doesn't have a long track
record, the data show, with 75 percent of the investors polled
by Preqin saying they would put money with funds that have less
than $500 million in assets.