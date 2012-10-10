BOSTON Oct 10 New Mexico's public pension fund,
a big investor with hedge funds, asked Eton Park Capital
Management and Marathon Asset Management to return its money as
the fund overhauled its portfolio, the fund's chief investment
officer said on Wednesday.
Trustees for the Public Employees Retirement Association of
New Mexico, which provides retirement benefits to roughly 50,000
former government workers including police and firefighters,
voted in September to take back $61 million invested with Eton
Park, which is run by Eric Mindich, and to redeem $38 million
from Marathon, which is run by Bruce Richards.
The actions are part of the fund's reoptimization of its
absolute return portfolio, the fund's chief investment officer
said. Eton Park, which oversees about $12 billion and has
returned 7 percent this year, recently shortened the time that
investors' money is locked up. Marathon oversees roughly $10
billion.
Pension funds routinely review their investment decisions
and some have recently begun taking money away from certain
funds and allocating it to others as certain strategies are
performing better than others, according to several pension fund
consultants and analysts contacted by Reuters.
This month, New Mexico is expected to make more adjustments
when its trustees vote on a recommendation to put $30 million
into EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, an energy fund for the
pension fund's Real Asset portfolio.
New Mexico invests with some of the world's biggest hedge
funds, including Pershing Square. Earlier this year it pulled
its investment from Paulson & Co after the firm suffered heavy
losses in its largest funds last year.