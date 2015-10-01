LONDON Oct 1 Hedge fund Oceanwood Capital
Management has closed its fund betting on a European economic
recovery to new money after raising $370 million in five months,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The Oceanwood Peripheral European Select Opportunities Fund
started raising capital from existing investors in May to mainly
focus on investments across asset classes in financial sectors
in countries such as Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece.
A spokesman for Oceanwood declined to comment.
The capital raise makes the fund one of the largest in
Europe so far this year. Nearly three quarters of the region's
hedge funds are below $200 million in size, Eurekahedge data
showed.
The fund requires investors to lock their capital up in the
fund for at least 2 years or until it is terminated.
Oceanwood, a multi-strategy hedge fund spin out from Tudor
Group in 2006, manages $2.6 billion on behalf of investors which
include the School Employees Retirement System of Ohio and
Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System.
Its main Oceanwood Opportunities Fund was up 7.4 percent in
the first eight months of the year, compared with an average of
1.4 percent for multi-strategy hedge funds globally, Eurekahedge
data showed.
(Editing by Simon Jessop)