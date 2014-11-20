Nov 20 Renowned oil trader Andy Hall's hedge
fund Astenbeck Capital Management had a 5 percent loss in
October, after performing reasonably well the prior two months
amid tumbling oil prices, according to a letter to investors
from Hall.
Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck, which manages
approximately $3 billion, is now up 6 percent on the year, Hall
said in the letter, which was dated Nov. 3 and seen by Reuters
on Thursday. Through June the fund had been up nearly 20 percent
year-to-date. October's decline was its second-worst drop this
year.
Astenbeck could not immediately be reached for comment.
The price of benchmark Brent crude oil fell more
than 9 percent in October for its biggest monthly deficit since
June 2012. While Brent lost a cumulative 11 percent in August
and September, Astenbeck was flat in that period.
In his August and September letters to Astenbeck investors,
Hall said he had cut risk and taken profit on some long-dated
oil contracts. He also said he expected oil prices to continue
to struggle as a result of huge supplies.
It was a surprising revelation and outlook from a hedge fund
manager who was once one of the most outspoken bulls in oil. It
suggested that Hall had turned short, or bearish, on the market,
at least in the near-term.
With his October loss, it's not known if Hall has gone back
to being a bigger bull in oil. Before this, Astenbeck's biggest
loss for 2014 was in July, when the fund dropped 7 percent.
Brent prices fell 6 percent that month.
Hall did not cite any market positions held by Astenbeck in
his latest letter to investors. Aside from oil, Astenbeck has
also held positions in other commodities, including grains,
natural gas and precious metals such as platinum and palladium.
Hall did say that playing oil prices lower had its own
risks.
"On balance, there are plenty of reasons to be short nearby
oil at the moment," he wrote. "However, it is a proposition not
without significant risks, given current price levels and the
likelihood of increased volatility. At times it is better to
move to the sidelines."
(Editing by Leslie Adler)