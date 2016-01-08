BRIEF-Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment Q1 profit rises
May 15 Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment:
Jan 7 Oil bull Andy Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management lost about 35 percent in 2015, CNBC reported, citing a source who reviewed the fund's performance.
According to monthly data sent by the fund to investors and seen by Reuters in early December, Southport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck was down 26.3 percent through November.
Astenbeck Capital was not immediately available to comment on the report outside regular business hours. (cnb.cx/1ZdClNC)
Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday, leaning to 12-year lows.
Brent prices declined nearly 35 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Mourre, a former senior commodities executive at Morgan Stanley, has been appointed senior adviser at Natixis.