John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 14 Rather than taking profits, hedge
funds continued to add to their record bearish positions after
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
failed to reach agreement on a production target at the start of
the month.
By Dec. 8, hedge funds and other money managers had
accumulated short positions in the main WTI and Brent futures
and options contracts equivalent to 364 million barrels.
The combined short position in Brent and WTI was up by
almost 5 million barrels compared with the previous week and 161
million barrels since the middle of October (tmsnrt.rs/1YeMa8n).
The combined short position is easily the largest on record,
dwarfing the previous records of 325 million barrels set in
August and 299 million barrels in March.
Hedge funds booked some profits on Brent, reducing short
positions by 8 million barrels last week, but added 13 million
in WTI, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and ICE Futures Europe.
Hedge fund short positions have been strongly correlated
with movements in the price of Brent and WTI throughout 2015, so
it comes as no surprise that the extra shorts helped push both
markers to new lows (tmsnrt.rs/1YeMns9).
By the end of the week, both Brent and WTI were trading well
below $40 per barrel, at their lowest levels since the depths of
the financial crisis and recession in 2008/2009.
There has been no sign of mass short covering among
speculators despite the fact that WTI and Brent prices have both
fallen almost $12 in less than two months.
Both the poor supply-demand fundamentals and momentum
trading strategies appear to favour the downside for the time
being.
But the risks associated with such a large short position
that will need to be covered at some point are clearly rising.
The cost of buying protection against a sudden price
movement up or down through options is becoming progressively
more expensive.
Brent crude options are now even more expensive than they
were before the OPEC meeting on Dec. 4 as implied volatility
continues to increase (tmsnrt.rs/1YeMYdp).
The implied volatility embedded within one-month at the
money Brent options has risen to more than 50 percent, up from a
previous high of 47 percent before OPEC's decision was
announced.
Implied volatility is now the in 93rd percentile for all
trading days since 2006, according to estimates derived from
Thomson Reuters Eikon (tmsnrt.rs/1YeOEDA).
In the short term, the short positions can be rolled forward
profitably because the market remains in contango so the hedge
funds are buying back cheap futures positions and selling more
expensive ones.
Positive roll yield is adding to the returns from being
short in a falling market and ensuring the positions are very
profitable.
But at some point the short positions will have be scaled
back significantly; the high level of implied volatility shows
that option dealers are braced for turbulence when some of the
hedge funds try to exit.
