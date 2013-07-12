BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression's prelim 2016 net profit up 574.1 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 574.1 percent y/y at 705.3 million yuan ($102.45 million)
BOSTON, July 12 Ospraie Management partner Will Snellings, who specializes in picking stocks at the $1 billion commodities-oriented firm, is launching his own hedge fund with the blessing of his boss, Dwight Anderson.
Snellings, a six-year Ospraie veteran, will start to accept money from outside investors for his Marianas Fund this month, according to a presentation obtained by Reuters.
The minimum investment is $1 million, standard for many hedge funds.
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 574.1 percent y/y at 705.3 million yuan ($102.45 million)
SEOUL, April 14 South Korean police said on Friday they had sent a response team to a Samsung Group office building in southern Seoul following a report of explosives being planted inside.