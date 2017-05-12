BOSTON May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital,
which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been
hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the
firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on
Friday.
Passport's Global Strategy fund lost 7.5 percent in the
first four months of 2017, following on the heels of last year's
17.4 percent loss. The broader S&P 500 stock index climbed 12
percent in 2016 and gained 7.2 percent in the first four months
of 2017.
Assets at the San Francisco-based firm contracted to $2
billion at the end of April, half of what it had managed only a
few years earlier. Global Strategy now has $751 million in
assets.
A Passport spokesman declined to comment.
The decline in assets and sluggish performance underscore
tough times across the hedge fund industry, with the average
fund gaining only about 3 percent so far this year. More hedge
funds shut down last year than at any time since the financial
crisis.
Passport's assets shrank by $387 million in the first three
months of the year, Burbank told investors in the letter. He did
not say how much money may have left in April. The Global
Strategy fund had $187 million in outflows during the first
quarter.
Burbank has made big bets on Saudi stocks, including
National Commercial Bank SJSC as well as Alinma Bank
. He has also been bullish on Chinese consumer and
internet company Alibaba Group and he said he is
sticking with them.
Ten years ago, Passport was an industry darling when the
Global Strategy gained an eye-popping 219 percent. It suffered a
50.9 percent loss the following year, however, and this year's
declines are just the latest in a string of setbacks for
Burbank.
Tim Garry, who co-managed Passport's long-short equity fund,
left the firm after an eight-year stay last year and Burbank has
since decided to shut it down.
Garry had also led Passport's Portfolio Construction, Risk
and Quantitative Strategies. He is currently launching his own
fund, Pelorus Jack Capital, which is also based in San
Francisco.
After years of being a featured speaker at the Skybridge
Alternatives Conference, known as SALT, Burbank is not scheduled
to attend this year's event. The SkyBridge Multi-Adviser Hedge
Fund Portfolios LLC, which long had money with Passport, no
longer invests, a recently regulatory filing shows.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)