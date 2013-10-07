BOSTON Oct 7 Hedge fund manager John Paulson,
who made billions on the housing market and gold a few years
ago, extended this year's gains in September, when his biggest
portfolios were all up, leaving them with double-digit gains for
the year, a person familiar with the numbers said on Monday.
Paulson & Co's Recovery Fund gained 4.2 percent and is up
37.8 percent for the year, while the Advantage Fund, which had
suffered heavy losses in the last year, inched up 0.9 percent in
September and is up 11 percent for the year, according to the
person, who is not permitted to speak about the private funds
publicly.
The average hedge fund is up about 4.5 percent, research
firm Hedge Fund Research reported.