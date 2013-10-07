By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 7 Hedge fund manager John Paulson,
known for huge gains followed by heavy losses in some of his
funds, extended his portfolios' winning streak in September,
leaving all of them with double-digit gains for the year, a
person familiar with the numbers said on Monday.
Bets on insurers, health care, real estate and hotels all
helped Paulson's biggest funds deliver some of the industry's
best gains, according to the source, who is not permitted to
speak about the private funds publicly.
The average hedge fund is up about 4.5 percent this year,
research firm Hedge Fund Research reported, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index is up 18 percent after gaining 2.6 percent in
September.
Paulson told investors that his Recovery Fund gained 4.2
percent in September and is up 37.8 percent for the year, while
the Paulson Enhanced fund gained 3.1 percent and is up 25.6
percent for the year, the source said.
Even his Advantage Funds, the firm's biggest before
suffering heavy losses in 2011 and 2012, were up: The Advantage
Fund gained 0.9 percent to be up 11 percent for the year, while
the Advantage Plus Fund gained 1.2 percent and is up 15.8
percent.
Paulson did not report how his gold fund, which suffered
double-digit losses earlier in the year, is faring. Most of the
money left in the shrinking portfolio is Paulson's own.
Ever since earning $15 billion with a bet against the
housing market in 2007, Paulson's investment picks have been
closely followed in the hedge fund industry.
Although Paulson had, for a time, a very pessimistic view on
Europe and was shorting European sovereign bonds a year ago, he
is now betting on Greece's recapitalized banking sector.