BOSTON, April 17 Hedge fund manager John Paulson, who earned billions by betting against the overheated U.S. housing market, is now shorting European sovereign bonds, two people familiar with his portfolio said.

On a quarterly conference call, the New York-based hedge fund manager told investors about the trades and his thoughts behind the moves, the people familiar with the fund said on Tuesday, one day after Paulson held the call.

Paulson is also buying credit default swaps on European debt, as an insurance policy in case of a loan default.

Even though Europe's debt crisis appeared to be improving last year, there are now new worries about the region, with Spain's banks appearing to be at special risk. Earlier this month Spain had a disappointing bond auction and its prime minister announced fresh budget cuts.

Bloomberg first reported the story on Paulson's moves earlier on Tuesday.

For Paulson's roughly $24 billion portfolio this is only one of many trades, people familiar with the portfolio said, noting that Paulson still has a long bias but that this bet is designed to protect against a possible calamity.

A spokesman for Paulson declined to comment about the 56-year-old fund manager's specific moves.

Paulson, who has become one of most closely watched investors in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry since he bet against the subprime mortgage market in 2007, is currently working to shore up some of his big portfolios after a dismal 2011 when he was wrong about the economy rebounding.

While Paulson's oldest fund rose and his Enhanced fund scored double-digit gains in the first quarter of 2012, his Advantage funds were both in the red, a source familiar with the performance said.

During the first quarter declines in gold stocks weighed on some of Paulson's funds.