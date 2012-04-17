By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 17
BOSTON, April 17 Hedge fund manager John
Paulson, who earned billions by betting against the overheated
U.S. housing market, is now shorting European sovereign bonds,
two people familiar with his portfolio said.
On a quarterly conference call, the New York-based hedge
fund manager told investors about the trades and his thoughts
behind the moves, the people familiar with the fund said on
Tuesday, one day after Paulson held the call.
Paulson is also buying credit default swaps on European
debt, as an insurance policy in case of a loan default.
Even though Europe's debt crisis appeared to be improving
last year, there are now new worries about the region, with
Spain's banks appearing to be at special risk. Earlier this
month Spain had a disappointing bond auction and its prime
minister announced fresh budget cuts.
Bloomberg first reported the story on Paulson's moves
earlier on Tuesday.
For Paulson's roughly $24 billion portfolio this is only one
of many trades, people familiar with the portfolio said, noting
that Paulson still has a long bias but that this bet is designed
to protect against a possible calamity.
A spokesman for Paulson declined to comment about the
56-year-old fund manager's specific moves.
Paulson, who has become one of most closely watched
investors in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry since he bet
against the subprime mortgage market in 2007, is currently
working to shore up some of his big portfolios after a dismal
2011 when he was wrong about the economy rebounding.
While Paulson's oldest fund rose and his Enhanced fund
scored double-digit gains in the first quarter of 2012, his
Advantage funds were both in the red, a source familiar with the
performance said.
During the first quarter declines in gold stocks weighed on
some of Paulson's funds.