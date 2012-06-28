By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 28 Billionaire trader John Paulson
has told his wealthy investors that he has learned from his
mistakes of 2011, which produced enormous losses for his closely
watched hedge fund.
The founder and manager of Paulson & Co, who made his
fortune and fame by betting against the subprime mortgage
market, went so far as to tell investors in January that last
year's big losses, including a 50 percent decline in his popular
Advantage Plus fund, were an "aberration."
But as the months tick on, many investors are still waiting
to see the dramatic turnaround Paulson has vowed to deliver.
Halfway through 2012, Advantage Plus is down again, losing
10 percent through May. Another big portfolio that bets on gold
- once a bright spot for Paulson - was also in the red. In both
cases, he blamed losses in gold stocks for the declines.
This has taken a huge bite out of the firm's assets, which
have fallen to $22 billion from $38 billion early last year,
according to investors. Redemptions were substantial, but poor
performance accounted for the bulk of the drop, they said.
While Paulson still has loyal clients, some U.S. public
pension funds and Wall Street firms that are invested with him
have expressed their growing unease.
There are few signs of a quick comeback for the 56-year-old
trader, who fumbled in 2012 by missing out on a big
first-quarter rally in U.S. financial stocks. Last year, a
Paulson fund got pounded by being too bullish on banks. He cut
some of those losing positions - most notably by exiting Bank of
America Corp in late 2011, just before the rebound.
Adding more pressure are some rare defections as two of his
top lieutenants - Robert Lacoursiere, a former partner, and
banking analyst James Fotheringham - left in March to start
their own fund, Petrarca Capital.
"It is fair to say that he is having a difficult year," said
Steve Yoakum, executive director of the $30 billion Missouri
Public Employee Retirement System, which is invested with him.
New Mexico, which stuck by Paulson through last year's
growing losses, pulled its $40 million investment in the first
quarter.
"From time to time, I do check on John Paulson to see
whether we did the right thing," said Joelle Mevi, the state's
chief investment officer. "And I see that we did."
Mevi, who oversees $11.9 billion in public pension money,
said New Mexico had decided to cash out in part because of
concerns that the manager's fund had become too large and could
not easily get in and out of positions.
At least one Wall Street bank that raked in big fees selling
access to Paulson's funds over the years is souring on him. The
brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley put Paulson on a "watch
list" early in the second quarter, instructing clients to avoid
putting new money with him.
To be sure, Merrill Lynch, UBS AG and other banks
whose brokerage arms also offer access to Paulson funds have not
taken similar steps.
And some of Paulson's other portfolios were doing better and
posted gains in the first five months of 2012.
Charles Krusen, chief executive officer of Krusen Capital
Management, says he thinks Paulson has taken key steps to
reposition the portfolio by hedging better and pulling back some
of his positions.
"Going into the second half of 2012, he is well-positioned,"
Krusen said.
A spokesman for Paulson declined to comment for this story.
MISTAKES WERE MADE
Paulson has admitted to his investors that in 2011 he was
overly optimistic about the speed of the U.S. recovery and
underestimated the magnitude of Europe's debt crisis. He has
called last year's performance "unacceptable" and said he was
committed to delivering a "superior investment performance" in
the future.
Some analysts who study the $2 trillion hedge fund industry
say Paulson may have miscalculated again this year.
Known for his patient, or some might say stubborn, views,
Paulson is sticking with gold stocks, saying they are
undervalued compared with the price of the metal.
He told investors these stocks had helped performance from
late May through early June, but for the year to date, two of
his big holdings have not performed well. AngloGold Ashanti
is down nearly 20 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange, while Gold Fields Ltd's ADRs have
fallen nearly 17 percent.
Another criticism is that Paulson is late trying to
capitalize on bets that the crisis in the euro zone will mean
hard times for the continent's banks and financial institutions.
Paulson has told investors that his team has spent a lot of
time thinking about Europe and possible calamities that could
occur there, including a Greek payment default.
If Greece does default and exits the common currency, he
said, European banks would be hit extremely hard.
"He seems anxious to be shorting Europe, but he needs an
event to succeed, such as a bank failure, but the European
Central Bank and European Union officials have so far obviated
that," said Peter Rup, CEO and chief investment officer at
Artemis Wealth Advisors, which is not invested with Paulson.
As they tweak the portfolio, Paulson and his team are
spending a lot of time trying to persuade jittery investors to
stick with him and newcomers to put money with him.
One New York adviser to wealthy clients recently expressed
surprise at how much time Paulson, one of the industry's busiest
managers, had spent explaining his views on the world and
investing to him. The adviser requested anonymity because his
employer forbids him to speak to the media.
Paulson, who mostly avoids the society pages and big-name
events that some of his rivals seek out, has also been attending
more industry gatherings.
In May, for the first time, he presented his "best ideas" at
the Ira Sohn Investment Conference, a popular charity event
attended by a number of well-known managers. But the idea
Paulson presented was anything but new: He listed AngloGold
Ashanti, a long-term holding, as one of his favorite picks.
He previously let his 2007 returns speak for him. That year,
largely on the strength of the subprime trade, his credit fund
surged 591 percent, and the Advantage Plus fund rose 163
percent.
UNDER PRESSURE
There are signs that the pressure to deliver may be getting
to the normally soft-spoken manager, who has long said that he
and his partners put up more than half of his firm's capital.
Earlier this year, he shouted impatiently on a conference
call, urging management at Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
, another big holding, to consider splitting up the
company.
Investors have only a few chances to pull their money out of
his various funds every year. To do so by the end of June, they
would have had to notify Paulson by mid-May, according to
several smaller investors who said they had asked for their
money back.
Investors have said Paulson has signaled that second-quarter
redemptions will add up to the usual few percent of past
quarters.
But if the numbers do not show improvement soon, industry
analysts worry that confidence may weaken further, especially if
other big clients like state pension funds begin to bolt.
"We don't have a formal watch list, but he is being watched
more closely," Missouri's Yoakum said. "And we are certainly
much more critical than we have been in the past."