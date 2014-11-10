BOSTON Nov 10 Hedge fund manager John Paulson's once-vaunted Advantage fund took a double-digit tumble last month and is down 24 percent year to date after a pharmaceutical industry merger fell apart and U.S. mortgage companies fell on a judge's ruling.

The Advantage fund, which bets on corporate events such as spinoffs and takeovers, fell 13.6 percent in October, according to an investor. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Paulson, whose Paulson & Co invests $20 billion for investors, has been one of the hedge fund industry's most closely followed managers ever since he earned billions by betting against the overheated U.S. housing market in 2007.

October proved to be a tough month for Paulson and other managers when a proposed merger between Shire Plc, which sells attention deficit hyperactivity drug Adderall XR, and AbbVie was scuttled, sending Shire's shares diving some 20 percent.

Similarly, he lost when a U.S. judge threw out a lawsuit filed by shareholders of mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prevent the U.S. government from seizing most of the companies' profits.

The Advantage Funds, including the Advantage Plus fund, had a rocky 2011 and 2012 but roared back last year with double digit gains that handily beat the average hedge fund's gain.

The Advantage funds now make up only about 15 percent of the firm's capital after many outside investors left. Roughly half of the firm's money is invested in its merger arbitrage funds, including Paulson Partners, which fell 4.8 percent last month and is flat on the year.

The average hedge fund was flat last month when the market rebounded after a sharp selloff and is now up 3 percent for the year, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. Funds that sell stocks short and had been slated to perform well, ended up losing 1.57 percent last month, while funds that make big bets on currencies gained 1.66 percent as the U.S. dollar rose. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Galloway)