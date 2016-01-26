BOSTON Jan 26 Billionaire investor John Paulson
has put up part of his personal fortune as collateral to back a
credit line for his $18 billion hedge fund Paulson & Co., a
government filing shows.
According to a UCC Financing Statement filed in New York on
Dec. 18, the 60-year old hedge fund manager pledged personal
investments in four of his firm's portfolios as additional
collateral on a credit line extended by HSBC Bank USA.
Paulson pledged his stakes in the Paulson Partners Enhanced
LP, Paulson Advantage II LP, Paulson Advantage Plus II LP, and
Paulson Credit Opportunities IV LP funds, the filing shows.
News of the move was first reported by Bloomberg.
The credit line has been available to the hedge funds since
Dec. 20, 2010, the filing shows, and was initially backed by
fees paid to the funds. "Paulson has had a credit line for at
least the last five years to handle short-term cash flow," a
spokesman for Paulson & Co said in a statement.
Hedge funds charge management and performance fees based on
assets managed by the firm and its returns. In Paulson's case
the firm charges outside investors management fees of 1 to 2
percent plus a 20 percent performance fee.
Assets at Paulson & Co, which surged after the manager
successfully bet against the overheated housing market in 2007,
were significantly higher in 2010. They peaked at $38 billion in
2011 and have since dropped by roughly half amid uneven returns.
Last year Paulson International ended the year down 2.8
percent, a person familiar with the number said.
Forbes has estimated Paulson's net worth at $11.4 billion
and last year Paulson gave $400 million to Harvard's School of
Engineering and Applied Sciences, marking the largest gift ever
for the Ivy League university. He also donated $8.5 million to a
New York City charter school last year.
Much of Paulson's wealth is tied up in his funds, where
people familiar with the firm say that roughly half of the
capital belongs to the manager and other members of the firm.
It is not unusual for wealthy individuals to pledge part of
the their fortune to secure credit lines. In 2014 Goldman Sachs,
for example, provided a credit line to billionaire investor
Steven A. Cohen, who pledged his massive art collection as
collateral.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel; Editing
by Frances Kerry)