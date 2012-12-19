BOSTON Dec 19 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is recommending to its financial advisers that they pull client money out of John Paulson's Advantage and Advantage Plus funds, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is another blow to the billionaire hedge fund manager as his $5.7 billion Advantage funds are facing double-digit losses for the second year in a row.

The move is expected to shrink the two portfolios by roughly $100 million over the next year but the person familiar with the matter said that the New York-based firm is also expecting to see inflows that will offset these numbers.