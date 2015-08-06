BRIEF-Montebalito Q1 net result swings to profit of 81,000 euros
* Q1 net profit 81,000 euros ($88,128) versus loss 146,000 euros year ago
BOSTON Aug 6 Billionaire investor John Paulson told clients that some of his hedge funds posted strong returns last month, a person familiar with the numbers said on Thursday.
His special situations fund gained 2.54 percent in July, leaving the fund down 3.68 percent year to date. The Paulson Enhanced fund rose 3.6 percent in July, making it up 19.7 percent for the year.
The Advantage fund, which has some gold investments, dipped 0.82 percent and is up 1.24 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
HONG KONG, May 4 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market value, is launching its first overseas fund to primarily invest in financial and healthcare technology worldwide, underscoring its push beyond its home market.