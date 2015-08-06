BOSTON Aug 6 Billionaire investor John Paulson told clients that some of his hedge funds posted strong returns last month, a person familiar with the numbers said on Thursday.

His special situations fund gained 2.54 percent in July, leaving the fund down 3.68 percent year to date. The Paulson Enhanced fund rose 3.6 percent in July, making it up 19.7 percent for the year.

The Advantage fund, which has some gold investments, dipped 0.82 percent and is up 1.24 percent for the year.

