BOSTON, Sept 10 Billionaire investor John
Paulson's biggest hedge fund portfolios fell in August when many
of his stock picks were pushed lower during the global markets
sell-off, according to a source who has seen the numbers.
The firm's flagship Paulson Partners portfolio dropped 4.2
percent during the month but remains up for the year-to-date
period with a 6.52 percent gain.
The Paulson Advantage Fund, once a favorite with wealthy
individual investors, lost 4.9 percent last month, leaving the
fund down 3.6 percent for the year.
The firm's biggest losses were notched by its Special
Situations fund, a portfolio originally launched to bet on a
recovering economy, where the fund lost 8.35 percent in August,
leaving it off 11.6 percent for the year.
