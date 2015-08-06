BOSTON Aug 6 UBS AG shut down a feeder fund that provided wealthy clients access to billionaire investor John Paulson's Advantage fund due to the high cost of operating that portfolio, two sources said on Thursday.

The bank shut down the feeder fund on July 31, the sources said. But UBS clients would still have a way into the $2.8 billion Advantage fund or the Paulson Partners fund through a separate "UBS share class," one of the sources said.

