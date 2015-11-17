LONDON Nov 17 Asia-focused hedge fund firm
Doric Capital's flagship $206 million small-cap fund rose 1.7
percent in October, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
That gave the fund, which targets Asia's 'emerging
blue-chips', a return of 5.6 percent for the year to
end-October, against a broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, which
rose 7.9 percent in October but is down 7.5 percent
year-to-date.
Long positions in China, India and Korea contributed most of
the positive performance, the investor letter said, thanks to
gains for companies including Xinyi Solar and Gujarat
State Petronet.
"We believe the underlying economy in China remains slow but
stable, the Indian economy continues to improve gradually and
South East Asia is stabilising ... We are closely monitoring for
signs of improvement both in the real economy and financial
markets to add to some of our best ideas," it said.
October's gains compare with an average monthly return of
0.67 percent for funds investing in Asia, excluding Japan, data
from Eurekahedge showed.
Launched in 2004 and run out of Hong Kong by Howard Wong and
Rajesh Ranganathan, the fund aims to buy stakes in companies
which can grow 20 percent a year and provide a 20 percent return
on equity. It has returned 74 percent over the past five years.
Among its core bets on a falling share price, were firms
facing structural challenges due to the changing economic
situation in China, it said, without naming any.
The gains for its small-cap fund come after Doric chose to
close its Doric Focus Fund in 2012, after losing 28 percent
during 2011. At that time, the small-cap fund had $42 million in
assets, a spokesman for Doric said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)