By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK, July 26
NEW YORK, July 26 Hedge fund manager David
Einhorn closed a bet against ailing retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
in the second quarter and also closed a long position in
software company Microsoft Corp, according to a
quarterly note to investors in his Greenlight Capital.
Einhorn said the short bet against J.C Penney was the $8
billion firm's "most profitable short of 2012." When a hedge
fund manager is short a stock he believes the value of the
shares will fall. If he is long, he believes the stock will rise
in value.
"Though the retailer was poorly positioned, the shares
rocketed in early 2012 based on overhyped promises put forth by
a highly promotional CEO," Einhorn said of J.C Penney in the
letter, dated July 26. "We doubted the new strategy would
succeed. We covered when the Board fired the CEO before he could
turn the company into a penny stock."
Greenlight also closed a long position in Microsoft during
the quarter.
"Windows 8 appears to be a flop, and a decade of
mismanagement has put Microsoft at risk of becoming a shrinking
company," the letter said.
Greenlight gained 1.2 percent net of fees in the second
quarter, bringing yearly gains to 7.1 percent, according to the
letter.
At quarter end the firm's largest disclosed long positions
included Apple Inc, General Motors Co, gold and
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Einhorn did not elaborate in the letter about the firm's bet
on gold. Greenlight's offshore gold fund fell 11.8 percent in
June, bringing year-to-date losses in the fund to 20 percent,
Reuters has reported.