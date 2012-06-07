BOSTON, June 7 Hedge funds lost money for the
third straight month in May amid fresh fears about sluggish U.S.
growth and Europe's debt crisis, with stock-oriented funds
chalking up their biggest monthly drop since September,
according to new data.
Research firm HFR reported on Thursday that its HFRI Fund
Weighted Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent in May, reducing
its gains for the year to 2.5 percent. The broader stock market
lost much more in May; the Standard & Poor's 500 dropped 6
percent and the Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.9 percent.
Because most hedge funds do not make their returns public,
research firms like HFR and others put out periodic performance
figures that are closely watched by investors for trends and
clues at a time when pension funds and endowments are still
expected to funnel billions into these types of funds.
In May some of the industry's biggest losses were reported
at so-called equity hedge funds, which bet on and against
stocks. The HFRI Equity Hedge Index lost 4.1 percent in May, its
worst decline since last September.
The biggest winners last month were the so-called macro
funds, which gained 1.7 percent.
"During the volatile month of May, investors reacted to
increased European bank and sovereign bond risk and weakening
U.S. economic data by aggressively moving portfolios toward less
risky exposure," said Kenneth Heinz, HFR's president.