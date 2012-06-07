BOSTON, June 7 Hedge funds lost money for the third straight month in May amid fresh fears about sluggish U.S. growth and Europe's debt crisis, with stock-oriented funds chalking up their biggest monthly drop since September, according to new data.

Research firm HFR reported on Thursday that its HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent in May, reducing its gains for the year to 2.5 percent. The broader stock market lost much more in May; the Standard & Poor's 500 dropped 6 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.9 percent.

Because most hedge funds do not make their returns public, research firms like HFR and others put out periodic performance figures that are closely watched by investors for trends and clues at a time when pension funds and endowments are still expected to funnel billions into these types of funds.

In May some of the industry's biggest losses were reported at so-called equity hedge funds, which bet on and against stocks. The HFRI Equity Hedge Index lost 4.1 percent in May, its worst decline since last September.

The biggest winners last month were the so-called macro funds, which gained 1.7 percent.

"During the volatile month of May, investors reacted to increased European bank and sovereign bond risk and weakening U.S. economic data by aggressively moving portfolios toward less risky exposure," said Kenneth Heinz, HFR's president.