* Hedge funds rose 0.7 pct, lagging stock market
* Credit and equity funds higher; FX and managed futures
funds lose
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hedge fund returns inched up
0.7 percent in August as the U.S stock market continued its
third-quarter rally, according to industry tracker
eVestment|HFN.
It was the third consecutive month of gains for the more
than $2 trillion hedge fund industry, helping to push average
yearly returns to 4.1 percent, data released on Thursday showed.
Still, hedge funds on average trailed the broader stock
market, which gained 2.25 percent last month. The Standard &
Poor's 500 stock index rallied 13.5 percent through Aug. 31.
Credit-focused funds, which have been one of the
best-performing strategies in 2012, continued to make strides in
August, rising 1.14 percent, the data showed. Those funds are up
7.5 percent, on average, year to date.
"There have been massive flows into credit strategies over
the last seven months," said Peter Laurelli, head of industry
research for eVestment|HFN, which noted that performance drivers
for credit-focused funds have included opportunities in the
Eurozone, as well as the strength of mortgage and securitized
credit markets here in the United States.
Phoenix Investment Adviser, a $525 million credit fund
focused on stressed U .S. c orporate bonds, crept up 0.8 percent
last month, and has gained almost 15 percent this year,
according to BarclayHedge. The roughly $2 billion MKP Credit
fund was up almost 8.2 percent this year through August, with
gains of 1.6 percent, according to a person with knowledge of
the numbers.
Stock funds also posted solid gains in August, rising 1.3
percent. Equity-focused funds suffered big losses in 2011, but
have regained their footing this year, up 4.67 percent for the
year through Aug. 31.
Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel saw its equities fund rise
1.55 percent in August, pushing year-to-date returns to about
11.5 percent, according to two people familiar with the numbers.
The roughly $13 billion fund's flagship Kensington and
Wellington funds also gained 1.7 percent in August, up almost 14
percent for the year.
Meanwhile, funds that specialize in event-driven and
distressed strategies rose 1.07 percent last month, pushing
yearly gains to 3.9 percent.
The flagship portfolio of New York-based Jana Partners, a
roughly $3 billion event-driven fund managed by Barry
Rosenstein, advanced more than 3 percent in August, according to
an investor who was not authorized to speak publicly. That fund
is up roughly 16 percent for the year.
Managed futures and FX focused funds battled to make gains
last month, but macro funds edged up 0.22 percent, helping
year-to-date returns reach 1.3 percent.
Fortress Investment Group's macro fund gained 1.43
percent in August, sending yearly returns to 7.24 percent. The
firm's Fortress Asia Macro Fund lost some ground last month but
is still up 8.4 percent for the year, according to a regulatory
filing.
Los Angeles-based Commonwealth Opportunity Capital, a global
macro fund that has focused on investment opportunities in the
crisis-addled Euro zone this year, gained roughly 2.47 percent
last month, with returns through August 31 hitting about 13
percent.
Funds with more than $1 billion under management recorded
their best performance since January, eVestment|HFN data showed.